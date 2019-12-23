Another lying toad ..
It's incredible how many spammers lie, even those who fill in a webform and have to pass bot-resistant tools to submit it. This one makes an amazing lie: that he found our own Group company details on Facebook. Well, we don't have any Facebook page so that's not true. It's for that old figment of the imagination, SEO services, including on Instagram which, also, we don't use. Even the completion of the formal parts of the form show dishonestly and a willingness to mislead. Not bright at all.
Submitted on Saturday, 21 December, 2019 - 01:43
Submitted by user: Anonymous
Submitted values are:
Salutation: Mr.
Your Christian or first name: Sergey
Your surname: Yvonne Heiman
Your e-mail address: www.cbdoilpharma960@o2.pl
Your company: Creative Bear Tech
Your company's business area: Creative Bear Tech
Country: Netherlands
Which business area are you enquiring about? : Nigel Morris-Cotterill -
seminars / speaker / media enquiry
Your enquiry:
Hi
My name is Sergey and I am the ceo of Creative Bear Tech
(https://creativebeartech................), a lead generation and software company
founded in The city of london, UK. I have discovered your business on
Facebook and thought that you could definitely benefit from our services as
we work with extremely comparable companies. We currently have over 15,000
customers and I am in the process of expanding our offering by opening
offices in the U.S.A. as well as the Baltic States.
I would love to see you and antimoneylaundering................ become our next client!
Below are several of our most popular services that you may locate beneficial
for your business.
1. Excellent Quality B2B Databases and Email Marketing And Advertising Lists
for over 7,000 particular niches and mini specific niches (most popular with
companies that have a wholesale offering).
2. S.E.O software. If you are tech savvy, you can easily use our Online
search engine Scraper and E-Mail Extractor to scrape your personal sales
leads for your particular niche. A number of clients use it for discovering
guest posting prospects for their website S.E.O (more than 2,000 active
users).
3. Instagram Management Tool for organic Instagram followers, likes and
comments. This is the best and most famous software at the moment and has
more than 7,000 active users.
4. INTERNET MARKETING Solutions. We also offer S.E.O services on Sweaty Quid
Freelance Marketplace (sweatyquid.................). We primarily offer link building as
we have a huge PBN of more than 25,000 internet sites.
I want to give you 25% off your next buy with us as a way of welcoming you
on-board.
Please use promo code HELLO2020 for your 25% off any purchase. Valid for 7
days only.
If you need to talk to me, please contact me via
https://creativebeartech.......... My private e-mail plays up
occasionally so contact form enquiry would be most ideal. You can also talk
to me on +447463563696 (UK phone, GMT time zone).
Kind regards
Sergey Greenfields
Owner of Creative Bear Tech
Flat 9, 1 Jardine Rd, St Katharine's & Wapping,
London E1W 3WD, England
+447463563696
https://creativebeartech............
I accept the legal and privacy terms: I accept the legal and privacy terms
Submission date / time: Saturday, 21 December, 2019 - 01:42
Submitter's IP Address: 178.48.68.53
