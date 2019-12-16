Marketing people really should not lie in their first contact.

You've got to be some special kind of stupid to submit fraudulent information via a form at a site called "AntiMoneyLaundering.Net" but that's what this cretin has done.

Here it is:

Submitted on Monday, 16 December, 2019 - 01:33

Salutation: Mr.

Your Christian or first name: Eric

Your surname: Eric Jones

Your e-mail address: eric@talkwithcustomer.com

Your company: TalkWithCustomer.com

Your company's business area: TalkWithCustomer.com

Country: Rwanda

Which business area are you enquiring about? : Nigel Morris-Cotterill -

seminars / speaker / media enquiry

Your enquiry:

Hi,

You know it’s true…

Your competition just can’t hold a candle to the way you DELIVER real

solutions to your customers on your website antimoneylaundering.net.

But it’s a shame when good people who need what you have to offer wind up

settling for second best or even worse.

Not only do they deserve better, you deserve to be at the top of their list.

TalkWithCustomer can reliably turn your website antimoneylaundering.net into

a serious, lead generating machine.

With TalkWithCustomer installed on your site, visitors can either call you

immediately or schedule a call for you in the future.

And the difference to your business can be staggering – up to 100X more

leads could be yours, just by giving TalkWithCustomer a FREE 14 Day Test

Drive.

There’s absolutely NO risk to you, so CLICK HERE

[url redacted] to sign up for this free test drive now.

Tons more leads? You deserve it.

Sincerely,

Eric

PS: Odds are, you won’t have long to wait before seeing results:

This service makes an immediate difference in getting people on the phone

right away before they have a chance to turn around and surf off to a

competitor's website. D Traylor, Traylor Law

Why wait any longer?

CLICK HERE http://www.talkwithcustomer.com to take the FREE 14-Day Test Drive

and start converting up to 100X more leads today!

If you'd like to unsubscribe click here

[redacted]

I accept the legal and privacy terms: I accept the legal and privacy terms

Submitter's IP address: 173.254.247.21