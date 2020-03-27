Coronavirus - CoVid-19 - it is time to ban transit flights?

Qatar - it's a lovely place. Seriously, it is. But it's tiny. It's got a population that's only 2.5 million, approx. To put that into perspective, it's less than half the target population for Singapore's projections for its own long term viability. Doha is gorgeous - it's the kind of place that many cities wish they could develop. To put that into perspective, if it wasn't for financial services and trade through its ancient ports, there's be no city at all. Even so, it has a respectable GDP, relative to population size, of about USD170,000 million.

Qatar has a large population compared to Bahrain which is next door. That has only 1.m million, approx. And when it comes to GDP, Bahrain is a true minnow with only USD36,000 million, approx. Manama, the capital, is lovely in a different way - lots of traditional buildings and winding lanes.

Both Qatar and Bahrain have excellent airlines. Compared to the mighty Etihad (Abu Dhabi) and Emirates (Dubai) they are small but what they don't have in size, they make up for in quality yet, despite that, they consistently offer amongst the lowest prices for travel between so many places. Dubai is built on the sweat of Indians, Pakistanis and Filipinos who also largely populate the F&B sector. A look at its arrivals and departure boards shows that - as well as lots of flights from Russia from where huge crew-cut, tattooed, men and their strident blonde wives arrive to visit their money.

Abu Dhabi, with much greater restrictions on alcohol and entertainment, along with Kuwait, don't see the same type of visitor in such numbers. But their national airlines, helped by the oil under their feet, also offer long-haul hop-sit-hop travel at what often seems like a discount but actually isn't: they just have lower operating costs than, say, Singapore Airlines, Malaysia Airlines or anything in Europe. The advantage of a Middle Eastern base led Qantas, Australia's flag carrier, to switch first from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore and then to Dubai for what is, for them, a forward operating base. And while it maintains a maintenance relationship with Emirates, there is an irony that Qantas returned to LHR-AUS transits being via SIN. Or it did until this week when QF abandoned all international flights, swiftly followed by Virgin Australia.

Qatar Airways, this week, announced that despite a substantial drop in profits, it's continuing to fly because some routes are still carrying as much as a 60% load. Other Middle East Airlines are reducing flights but not parking their entire fleet. There's good econonic reasons for not doing so: Australia is, more or less, at the end of the world. It's not a transit country to anywhere. New Zealand, even moreso. In both cases, people tend to go there and stay or turn round and go back the way they came. But not so in the Middle East which, with those airports mentioned and a healthy combination of domestic and foreign airlines bobbing in and out, have restored their position as, collectively, the crossroads of international travel, rivalled only by Amsterday/Heathrow and, separately, Singapore and Hong Kong. One might think that there would be some similar situation in the USA but it's too fragmented and too many airports across the country have too many international direct flights so that the nearest that comes to it, and it's not really close, is LAX.

The big question is whether those airports, in which travellers can find themselves waiting for six, eight, ten or more hours are now, effectively, petri-dishes full of people who may be corona virus carriers and not know it. Both airports are regularly stuffed with large numbers of passengers congregating in groups on the floor and security queues for transit passengers can be long and fraught.

And that's where the big question arises. Saudi Arabla with an official population of less than 35 million has a big corona virus problem. It has a more or less open border with Bahrain and relatively little formality on land borders with Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, the UAE, and Yemen. Well, not, in the current political situation, Yemen, actually. But the real problem is its transient population - every year the number of tourists grows as air travel becomes cheaper and Muslims go on a variety of religious trips. This year, assuming consistent growth, would have seen somewhere around 20 million tourists from all over the world. Some stay several weeks at at Haj, which this year will be at the end of July, the numbers surge and millions live in temporary accommodation, camps or sleep rough. Saudi is reportedly the original source for Middle East Respiratory Syndrome which until recently, was the biggest threat facing international travellers in many parts of the world. Saudi has been reporting low levels of infection of CoVID-19 but other countries have reported that travellers returning from the Kingdom have contracted the disease. Certainly, it is now reporting deaths significantly more often that it had been reporting cases.

One of those cases has raised the question of safety at transit hubs: As from today, Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports are closed - for how long remains to be seen. The total number of cases in the Gulf Cooperation Council states, as of Tuesday, was reported as being only 2100 - with the bulk being in Saudi and Qatar. As from Monday the UAE, which does not include Qatar and Bahrain, announced that their airports would close to international traffic including transit.

That, then, raises the question as to whether that will simply mean that there is displacement - and all transit happens through Qatar and Bahrain. That might be what Qatar Airlines is banking on - if it's one of only two modern airlines in the region still doing international traffic, and if it will take tickets from other airlines, then it can do good business.

The question for the rest of the world is this: if countries are closing their borders to direct flights from badly affected areas, are they now going to ban flights from transit hubs and/or turn back passengers who have been to, for example, Italy or Spain?