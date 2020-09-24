Directory fraud - the same but different
One of the most persistent forms of fraud, now well over 100 years old, is directory fraud. In a recent iteration, there is at least something a little different.
The fraud is a standard "your entry is about to expire" fraud. The difference in this case is the inclusion of a reference to an "e-book." The English is poor and the demand isn't particularly well structured. It appears to have used copy/paste from a variety of different types of fraud including some oblique threat to services which, frankly, don't make a huge amount of sense.
This is submitted via Form Spam on a website which circumvented a Captcha so it's reasonably sophisticated in terms of its bot technology.
----------------------
Submitted on Wednesday, 23 September, 2020 - 15:16
Submitted by anonymous user: 191.101.99.95
Submitted values are:
Description: Mr.
First or Christian name: Joe
Surname: Joe Miller
Your email address : [fake address redacted]
Your enquiry:
IMPORTANCE NOTICE
Notice#: 491343
Date: 2020-09-24
Expiration message of your financialcrimetraining.com
EXPIRATION NOTIFICATION
CLICK HERE FOR SECURE ONLINE PAYMENT:
https://fordomainex. com
This purchase expiration notification financialcrimetraining.com advises you
about the submission expiration of domain financialcrimetraining.com for your
e-book submission.
The information in this purchase expiration notification
financialcrimetraining.com may contains CONFIDENTIAL AND/OR LEGALLY
PRIVILEGED INFORMATION from the processing department from the processing
department to purchase our e-book submission. NON-COMPLETION of your
submission by the given expiration date may result in CANCELLATION of the
purchase.
CLICK HERE FOR SECURE ONLINE PAYMENT:
https://fordomainex. com
ACT IMMEDIATELY. The submission notification financialcrimetraining.com for
your e-book will EXPIRE WITHIN 2 DAYS after reception of this email
This notification is intended only for the use of the individual(s) having
received this message.
PLEASE CLICK ON SECURE ONLINE PAYMENT TO COMPLETE YOUR PAYMENT
SECURE ONLINE PAYMENT:
https://fordomainex. com
Non-completion of your submission by given expiration date may result in
cancellation.
All online services will be restored automatically upon confirmation of
payment. Delivery will be completed within 24 hours.
CLICK UNDERNEATH FOR IMMEDIATE PAYMENT:
SECURE ONLINE PAYMENT:
https://fordomainex. com/
Your IP address has been recorded as: 191.101.99.95
Date: Wednesday, 23 September, 2020 - 15:15
The results of this submission may be viewed at: