Directory fraud - the same but different

The fraud is a standard "your entry is about to expire" fraud. The difference in this case is the inclusion of a reference to an "e-book." The English is poor and the demand isn't particularly well structured. It appears to have used copy/paste from a variety of different types of fraud including some oblique threat to services which, frankly, don't make a huge amount of sense.

This is submitted via Form Spam on a website which circumvented a Captcha so it's reasonably sophisticated in terms of its bot technology.

----------------------

Submitted on Wednesday, 23 September, 2020 - 15:16

Submitted by anonymous user: 191.101.99.95

Submitted values are:

Description: Mr.

First or Christian name: Joe

Surname: Joe Miller

Your email address : [fake address redacted]

Your enquiry:

IMPORTANCE NOTICE

Notice#: 491343

Date: 2020-09-24

Expiration message of your financialcrimetraining.com

EXPIRATION NOTIFICATION

CLICK HERE FOR SECURE ONLINE PAYMENT:

https://fordomainex. com

This purchase expiration notification financialcrimetraining.com advises you

about the submission expiration of domain financialcrimetraining.com for your

e-book submission.

The information in this purchase expiration notification

financialcrimetraining.com may contains CONFIDENTIAL AND/OR LEGALLY

PRIVILEGED INFORMATION from the processing department from the processing

department to purchase our e-book submission. NON-COMPLETION of your

submission by the given expiration date may result in CANCELLATION of the

purchase.

CLICK HERE FOR SECURE ONLINE PAYMENT:

https://fordomainex. com

ACT IMMEDIATELY. The submission notification financialcrimetraining.com for

your e-book will EXPIRE WITHIN 2 DAYS after reception of this email

This notification is intended only for the use of the individual(s) having

received this message.

PLEASE CLICK ON SECURE ONLINE PAYMENT TO COMPLETE YOUR PAYMENT

SECURE ONLINE PAYMENT:

https://fordomainex. com

Non-completion of your submission by given expiration date may result in

cancellation.

All online services will be restored automatically upon confirmation of

payment. Delivery will be completed within 24 hours.

CLICK UNDERNEATH FOR IMMEDIATE PAYMENT:

SECURE ONLINE PAYMENT:

https://fordomainex. com/

Your IP address has been recorded as: 191.101.99.95

Date: Wednesday, 23 September, 2020 - 15:15

The results of this submission may be viewed at: