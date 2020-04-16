England and Wales : Criminal Appeals Office - broken down and broken English
The following notice has been published by the Royal Courts of Justice Criminal Appeals Office
15 April 2020
And yes, the typos are in the original notice as is the mysterious absence of the "s" in Criminal Appeals - probably deliberate even though it's nonsense.
The Criminal Appeal Office is temprorarily unable to receive emails at its usual email addresses. The office is also unable to access its case management system and cannot therefore provide progress reports on live appeal cases.
It is expected that services will not be restored until Monday 20 April 2020.
As a *temporary measure*, a new email address has been put in place, but this mailbox *should only be used to*:
* *Lodge documents or enquire about cases listed in the week commencing 20 April 2020 *
*Lodge urgent appeal applications e.g. due to the closeness of the earliest date of release from custody*
*The email address will be: **criminalappealoffice@justice.g...*
Exceptionally, if you need to speak to a member of staff, please call 020 7947 6011. Sorry for any inconveneience caused.
Honestly: that's verbatim. These people are involved in the administration of justice which, if it's to be successful, has to depend as an absolute fundamental, on precision of language.