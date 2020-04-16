England and Wales : Criminal Appeals Office - broken down and broken English

It is expected that services will not be restored until Monday 20 April 2020.

As a *temporary measure*, a new email address has been put in place, but this mailbox *should only be used to*:

* *Lodge documents or enquire about cases listed in the week commencing 20 April 2020 *

*Lodge urgent appeal applications e.g. due to the closeness of the earliest date of release from custody*

*The email address will be: **criminalappealoffice@justice.g...*

Exceptionally, if you need to speak to a member of staff, please call 020 7947 6011. Sorry for any inconveneience caused.