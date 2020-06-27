Public thanks: TechWarehouse in Kuala Lumpur. I bricked my primary PC and nothing else in the house was capable of handling its workload. I needed something urgently until I get the big box to ASUS so they can work out why the BIOS isn't working out and fix it.

I turned up on TechWarehouse's doorstep unannounced. They collect off-lease and repossessed computer kit, do any fixes required and sell them off. A few hours later, I had a replacement in my car with my operating system of choice installed (finally - goodbye Windows) and on the way home to install all the ludicrous amount of stuff that's crammed into and hangs off the box.

The cost? MYR800 or about GBP160. The box that doesn't work was about MYR5500 five years ago.

That's a fantastic way for companies to save a huge amount of its start-up, or recovery, budget. It's also how, with hindsight, companies could have saved work-at-home discomfort for millions. And avoid piles of stuff in landfill.