Fraud is cyclical - the return of search engine fraud

This is an example of repeated e-mails sent by this fraudster.

The "sent from" the domain bittersummer.com,

These may be spoofed

And, of course, the content of the mail is at least misleading and probably fraudulent.

Attention: Important Notice , DOMAIN SERVICE NOTICEDomain Name: [redacted] .com

Dear Nigel Morris-Cotterillcameronsfinefood.com Response Requested By10 - May - 2020

PART I: REVIEW NOTICE

Dear Nigel Morris-CotterillAs a courtesy to domain name holders, we are sending you this notification for your business Domain name search engine registration. This letter is to inform you that it's time to send in your registration.

Failure to complete your Domain name search engine registration by the expiration date may result in cancellation of this offer making it difficult for your customers to locate you on the web.

Privatization allows the consumer a choice when registering. Search engine registration includes domain name search engine submission. Do not discard, this notice is not an invoice it is a courtesy reminder to register your domain name search engine listing so your customers can locate you on the web.

This Notice for: [redacted].com will expire at 11:59PM EST, 10 - May - 2020 Act now!

Here is your packages

The link is to a subdomain within a URL.