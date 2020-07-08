Even by the standards of spammers, we have to be impressed with the targeting of this outfit. antimoneylaundering.net has, this spammer claims, sent an e-mail to antimoneylaundering.net. That's our sister domain. That's not clever - lots of criminals do that. It's not even clever to put the name in the "from " - criminals and sales people do that. But to tie it to something that might actually be of genuine interest? That is clever or, at least, devious.