Wednesday, 8 July, 2020 - 05:40
IT & Communications

Even by the standards of spammers, we have to be impressed with the targeting of this outfit. antimoneylaundering.net has, this spammer claims, sent an e-mail to antimoneylaundering.net. That's our sister domain. That's not clever - lots of criminals do that. It's not even clever to put the name in the "from " - criminals and sales people do that. But to tie it to something that might actually be of genuine interest? That is clever or, at least, devious.

* Incoming 07/07/2020 07:34:04 pm*

From: Antimoneylaundering Scanner Device scanner@antimoneylaundering.net

BODY: *From:* Antimoneylaundering-Scanner

Attachments: 2 PNG files plus 1 HTML file. Deleted not viewed.

Received from mail-out.webreus.nl ([46.235.46.202])
Webreus.net user ID 71541
X-Sender-Warning: srv040092.webreus.net has no MX records
X-SpamExperts-Class: virus
X-SpamExperts-Evidence: Sanesecurity.Malware.27098
Message-ID:

