Legal Privilege: Australia puts the cat amongst the pigeons.
Financial Crime Risk and Compliance Training (our sister division) has added five pages to its course "Essentials: lawyers and money laundering, etc." New court judgments in Australia are set to revise attitudes to notices compelling delivery of documents.
"The Australian courts have, in late 2020, shown an extremely robust approach to privilege and to the production of documents pursuant to an order including compulsion. These cases have the potential to cause significant disruption globally if followed. "
