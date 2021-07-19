The form spam says "Salutation: Miss

Your Christian or first name: Zita

Your surname: Zita Gruner

Your e-mail address: info@repwarn.rocks

Your company: Repwarn.Rocks

Your company's business area: Repwarn.Rocks

Country: Tunisia

Which business area are you enquiring about? : Nigel Morris-Cotterill -

seminars / speaker / media enquiry

Your enquiry:

Hello!

My name is Zita Gruner from Repwarn.Rocks

Do you know when someone talks bad about you or your business?

Monitor your online reputation with this new tool.

Auto-check the web, social mdia and your competitors in real-time.

Check it out now at [link redacted]

It takes years to build a good reputation and only minutes to destroy it.

Can you afford to let it happen?

Take action now.

Best Regards

Zita Gruner

RepWarn.Rocks

And then there is the ultimate piece of silliness: "If you wish no further communication you can unsubscribe at " and there's a link, like you would see in an e-mail. But, of course, this wasn't in a-mail. It was an enquiry form - for people to enquire as to our Group services.

The spammer was at IP address 143.137.166.5 .

So there. Reputation taken care of.