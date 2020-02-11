 

Novel coronavirus hits travel

ChiefOfficers.Net
Editorial Staff
Tuesday, 11 February, 2020 - 06:46
chiefofficersnet
Aviation

As the novel coronavirus bug bites, everywhere from restaurants to shops to hotels are suffering from a downturn in business.

But, as these photos show, the one place one would expect to see concentrations of travellers are deserted, too.

The Malaysia Airlines check-in at Kuala Lumpur International Airport yesterday. Just a month ago, travellers had to wait in a queue for about an hour despite all desks being open.

Also a month ago, the immigration desks were thronged with travellers heading out of the country. Yesterday, the situation was different:

