Spectacular marketing failure

We received this spam via our webform:

Salutation: Miss

Your Christian or first name: Erma

Your surname: Erma Galea

Your e-mail address: noreply@papawp3247.news

Your company: Papa WP

Your company's business area: PapaWP

Country: South Korea

Which business area are you enquiring about? : Nigel Morris-Cotterill -

seminars / speaker / media enquiry

Your enquiry:

Hi,

Do you know that your Wordpress site antimoneylaundering.net is very slow to

load and that you lose visitors, leads and customers every day?

We have already optimized more than 2000 sites since 2015, why not yours?

Best Regards,

Erma

I accept the legal and privacy terms: I accept the legal and privacy terms

Submission date / time: Saturday, 15 February, 2020 - 09:46

148.163.82.219

Well, Erma, here's why.

First, you've completed and submitted the form in breach of our site access conditions which specifically preclude advertising via the form - and you've even indicated that you have read and accepted those terms - so you've admitted that your access was unauthorised and an intrusion.

Secondly, although I've left it out of this copy, you included a link to a shielded domain - why would I click anything when I don't know where it's going to take me?

Third, you claim to be in South Korea. But you aren't are you? The IP address you used to spam us is in a group of IP addresses at 148.163.82.* which are renowned for spam.

Your website has been active for less than two months. Your domain was created in only October last year. You have registered via Panama and - here's perhaps the second most suspicious thing - you've decided to hide yourself behind Cloudflare which, as regular readers will know, is a service that we come across as shielding criminals far more often than we should.

And then there's the big thing: you say "Do you know that your Wordpress site antimoneylaundering.net is very slow to load " That's fine. Absolutely no problem. It can take weeks for our WordPress site to load for all we care; months even.

Do you want to know why?

Because we don't have a WordPress site.