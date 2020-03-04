UK GovTech needs a kick in the backside
Publication:
Wednesday, 4 March, 2020 - 01:26
chiefofficersnet
If you are issuing a notice about technology, the least you can do is make sure your own tech works when recipients click on a link in the notice.
In an e-mail about an export control seminar, the following link appears:
*Business Awareness Unit* Export Control Joint Unit [ https://emea01.safelinks.prote... ]
Clicking it produces the following result:
" Sorry, we were unable to verify the authenticity of this link. If you would like to proceed anyway, click the link below.
https://www.gov.uk/government/... "
Someone needs a bit of a kicking.