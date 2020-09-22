Sabre rattling is well under way. Trump, Pence and Pompeo are using anti-Chinese belligerence in what appears to be a modern response to one of Nostradamus' prophesies. The "yellow menace" as an electioneering device should be out of bounds. But it's front and centre.

No links to follow - just a suggestion that you take half-an-hour to read a broad range of reputable media to inform yourself of this increasingly dangerous situation.

How dangerous? Real people, on the ground, are becoming increasingly concerned about borders closing, visas being cancelled or not renewed and the word "war" features in private conversations far more than it has any right to.

